Alexander Skarsgård ignites rumours of first child with Swedish actress Tuva Novotny

On November 14, Alexander Skarsgård and rumoured girlfriend Tuva Novotny were spotted enjoying dinner with friends in New York City.
As per Daily Mail, the Big Little Lies actor carried a newborn baby in his arms while Tuva, 42, pushed a stroller.
The rumoured couple did not announce a pregnancy or any details about the mysterious child.
Tuva appeared to raise some eyebrows when she seemingly debuted a baby bump at the Swedish Elle Awards in April, spreading the pregnancy speculations.
Skarsgård and Tuva appeared in the iconoclastic Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier's long-awaited third season of horror series The Kingdom.
The couple has not confirmed their relationship nor have they replied to any comment about the child rumours.
In both cases, Adele and Eilish said their awards should´ve gone to Beyonce.
People's Sexiest Man Alive awards started in 1985, with inaugural winner Mel Gibson
Jim Carrey is yet to respond to the news
Emancipation movie-maker discusses Oscar’s infamous slap-gate before movie’s release
Michelle Obama opens up on how she’d spend time during lockdown
Emily Ratajkowski 'not exclusively dating' Pete Davidson as she 'wants to see what's out there,' source