Beyonce gets nomination in 9 categories for Grammy 2023

The American singer and song writer Beyonce has smashed the Grammy nominations by being nominated in 9 categories.
Beyonce is ruling over the field of musicians, who are nominated for Grammy awards on Tuesday November, 15, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each.
This is the sixth time Beyonce has led (or co-led) the annual Grammy nominations. That brought her career total to 88, tying her with husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in Grammy history.
Her album Renaissance is nominated for album of the year in competition with Adele's 30, Harry's House from Harry Styles, Special from Lizzo, and entries from ABBA, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile and Coldplay.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is also nominated for album of the year.
Adele said in 2017's Grammy, that award should have gone to Beyonce's Lemonade.
The Formation singer has never won the album award, even though she has bagged the most Grammy wins of any female artist with 28.
For the unversed, Georg Solti has 31 Grammy trophies, holding the record for most wins overall.
Princess Diana’s former aide recently blasted the palace staff
Paris Hilton’s mom Kathy Hilton shares insight into her daughter's struggle to conceive her first child
King Charles could speak of his love life after his son Prince Harry's explosive memoir
Elon Musk has recently drawn widespread criticism over his troubled purchase and controversial revamp of Twitter
King Charles’ former courtiers made the princess’ life hell, said a former aide
Kate Middleton could be having troubles amid her new role as Princess of Wales