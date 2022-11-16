Piers Morgan 'revelation' about Jameela Jamil resurfaces after Meghan Markle's podcast new episode

Jameela Jamil featured on the latest episode of the Meghan Markle “Archetypes” podcast.

She thanked thanked Meghan for her support during some tough times.

The actress also revealed some behind-the-scenes details that she said most “people don’t know” about the Duchess of Sussex.

As soon as the latest episode of "Archetypes" released, Piers Morgan's 2022 tweet targeting Jameela Jamil resurfaced online.

In his message which he allegedly received from former TV presenter Caroline Flack, Morgan took aim at Jameela Jamil for "leading an online pile-on her regarding a new TV show she was doing."

Meanwhile, on Meghan's podcast, Jamila said, “During some of my hardest moments where I’m being the most maligned and harmed by the media ― and sometimes also by the public ― you have been such a sobering voice of unwavering support to me."

“People don’t know that you frequently reach out to women who are having a very, very hard time, she added.

“Privately, you reach out to us. You don’t do it publicly,” Jamil explained. “You don’t come to get any glory, but you privately reach out to us in our most lonely and desperate moments. And we need more of that in the world.”