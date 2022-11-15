Kourtney Kardashian promises Travis Barker 'forever love' on birthday

Kourtney Kardashian is ringing in Travis Barker birthday with love.
Turning to her Instagram this week, the POOSH founder wrote: "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born. Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker. you have changed my life forever."
Replying to his wife, Travis wrote in the comments: "My soulmate, I love you forever."
Kourtney's mother, Kris Jenner, also went on to praise the Blink-182 rapper: "Happy birthday to my son in law @TravisBarker.
"You are the most amazing dad, stepdad, husband, uncle, son, and friend! @TravisBarker."
She continued: "You are so kind, thoughtful, generous, creative, talented, and I'm so happy to have you as part of our family!"
It was reported in summer 2020 that Disney was in early development on Robbie’s Pirates movie
Julia Fox talks about learning the importance of aging in Hollywood
A British tabloid has come under fire online for using a 'disgustingly photoshopped' image of Kate Middleton
Kim Kardashian wants to shed more weight in order to achieve her 'ideal' weight goal, claims source
Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that the British Royal Family reached out to him after the death of his newborn son
Prince Harry was recently praised for his ‘respectful’ appearance at the USS Arizona Memorial