Netflix looking to tie in with Greta Gerwig to direct 'The Chronicles of Narnia' movie

Netflix to produce 'The Chronicles of Narnia'

Netflix is eyeing to team up with esteemed actress and director Greta Gerwig to direct The Chronicles of Narnia.

In 2018 the C.S. Lewis Company partnered up with Netflix in a multi-year deal to produce movies based on best-selling books.

A year later, the steaming service announced that Matthew Alrich has boarded the franchise as a "creative architect" to oversee all creative development.

According to What's on Netflix, after talking to various directors, Netflix is likely to sign up Greta Gerwig as the director of the first two Narnia movies.

It is expected that Gerwig won't stick to the book order for the movies, however, it is still not confirmed.

Gerwig has her name behind Little Women, Lady Bird, Mistress America, and Frances Ha. She has starred in and directed all of these movies.