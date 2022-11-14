‘Any country should be proud to have a film like Joyland’ Fatima Bhutto says

Joyland, written by Saim Sadiq, helmed by ALL CAPS and Sarmad Khoosat Films was to be released in Pakistan on November 18th, when all of a sudden, a smear campaign was run against the film on Twitter as a result of which, Pakistan Censorship Board cancelled the release of the film.
Right after the notification, well-known authors and actors came out in support of the film. Earlier, it was Sarwat Gillani and Osman Khalid Butt, later yesterday, Fatima Bhutto, author of Songs of Blood and Swords tweeted against the ban. She said no one was forcing anyone to watch anything and any country should be proud to have a film like Joyland.
Netizens are in favor of Joyland release. For last two days, #ReleaseJoyland have been trending on Twitter.
Joyland is a film that symbolizes the struggles of transgender people. International media calls it A profoundly moving film that might just make a difference. It has love, death and emotions all wrapped in one. Earlier in October, Malala Yousufzai joined the film as an executive producer.
Prince Harry wrote a heart-touching letter to children on Remembrance Day
Sunil Shende played the role of a politician in Rohit Shetty's 'Zameen'
Bindi and Chandler got married in secret at Australia Zoo in 2020
Kim Kardashian drops jaws in a gorgeous hot pink ensemble at the Baby2Baby Gala
King Charles III hopes to ‘kickstart debate’ about the United Kingdom’s role in the slave trade
Nick Jonas urges fans to look out for signs of Type 1 Diabetes while sharing his own experience of diagnosis