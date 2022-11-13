Boman Irani initially rejected Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai'

Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boma Irani, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa in lead roles

Actor Boman Irani initially declined the role in Uunchai, but then Anupam Kher encouraged him to do the film.

Boman said: “I had to decline the role when Sooraj Ji first approached me due to personal issues and work obligations. Then, one fine day, I received a call from Anupam Kher. Before I could say hello, he began ranting at me.”

“Anupam just heard the script read by Sooraj sir and was so moved by it that he was curious to find out who all were in it. He made the call as soon as he heard that I had rejected the movie, added the 3 idiots actor.”

Irani stated that he knew Kher’s intentions behind all the scolding; it was pure love.

He added: “I knew that behind all of the scolding was pure love, friendship, and his care for me. He genuinely wanted me to do this film because, according to him, I would be a part of history. He was certain that with this cast, 'Uunchai' would smash records.”

“And he was correct; I had the best time of my life while working on this film; it was a spiritual experience that I will cherish for the rest of my life, concluded Boman.”

Meanwhile, Boman Irani is currently working on Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, reports Etimes.