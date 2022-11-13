Pak vs Eng: Shahid Afridi wishes Pakistan all the best for T20 World Cup final

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi. — Facebook/File

As the excitement surges up for the T20 World Cup 2022 final, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has shared a message for the national squad ahead of the clash.



The Men in Green will take on England at the T20 World Cup decider shortly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The match will be a historic one due to several striking similarities with the 1992 World Cup when Team Green triumphed against the same opponents on the same ground.

Afridi, who has been a star player for Pakistan and was part of the 2009 World Cup squad that won the tournament, took to his official Instagram account to wish the national squad all the best.

The cricketer, popularly known as "Boom Boom", lauded the Men in Green for "creat[ing] another opportunity" by making it to the final and encouraged them to fight well to lift the trophy.

"This day has a special spot in our nation’s heart & life long memory for the entire team. You guys have created another opportunity for the entire nation & yourselves for times to come. Wishing you all the best boys, put up a good fight," Afridi wrote on Instagram.

He also prayed for Pakistan to win the World Cup. The post contained a picture showing the winning moments of the 2009 World Cup, when Younis Khan led Pakistan to a stunning title-winning triumph in the T20 World Cup in England.

The Green Shirts made their way to the finals with some great performances in the last few matches at the mega event and now Babar Azam and Co would need to overcome several odds in their bid to win their first world title since 2009.