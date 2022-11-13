German Consul General happy for Pakistan making it to T20 WC final

The Consul General of Germany in Karachi has congratulated Pakistan for making it to final of the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup.



Dr Rüdiger Lutz, Consul General of the German Consulate, Karachi said he would rock a green shirt of the Pakistan national cricket team to support the national side as the Men in Green hit the ground Melbourne today.



The mega cricket event's decider is scheduled for today. Babar Azam will lead the Green Shirts against England in a bid to relive the 1992 memories lifting the T20 World Cup trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Demonstrating excitement for the Green Shirts ahead of the finale, Dr Rüdiger Lutz said he will express solidarity with the Men in Green.



"Congratulations to Pakistan for reaching the final of the Twenty20 World Cup. Great job. Great success. We wish you all the success in the final. Pakistan Zindabaad," said the German Consul General.

Dr Lutz turns out to be a fan of the Pakistan cricket team. He hopes that Pakistan will lift the T20 World Cup trophy. He said he would wear a green T-shirt to watch the final of the mega cricket event.



WC final at risk being washed out

England and Pakistan's staff will be poring over weather charts as well as tactics in the lead-up to the final, with a gloomy forecast threatening to scupper the decider.



Heavy rain is expected in Melbourne on Sunday and also on reserve day [Monday] as a multi-year La Nina weather phenomenon continues to drench much of eastern Australia.

The tournament has already seen a slew of Super 12 matches washed out, though the semi-finals passed without disruption in Sydney and Adelaide.

While the forecast could put a dampener on the crowd at the MCG, organisers will plough ahead with the starting time of 1pm (PST) on Sunday and hope each side can squeeze 10 overs in, the minimum required for the final.

If forced to reschedule, the match would start at 9am (PST) on Monday.

Additional time will also be provided to complete the match on the reserve day if rain disrupts the finale.

-- Thumbnail: Dr Rüdiger Lutz, Consul General of the German Consulate, Karachi. Facebook