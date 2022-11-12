Talks on early elections ended in failure: President Alvi

President Arif Alvi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to defuse soaring tensions between the coalition government and the PTI, President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday revealed that he tried to find out a way for early elections via negotiations between the two sides but all his efforts failed.

Talking to journalists at Punjab Governor House in Lahore, President Alvi stressed the need for early elections. Referring to the ongoing political situation in the county, the president said that he was in contact with the institutions that can play an effective role in resolving the matters.

The president said that he used to make efforts to remove the differences between the institutions, adding that he wanted to keep the federation united.

Responding to a question, the president said that he was making efforts to improve ties between Imran Khan and the establishment.

“Khan is my leader and old friend,” the president said, adding that he does not take the PTI chief's advice before working.

Stressing the need for improvement within state institutions, President Alvi said, “institutions are being used politically.



“The constitution does not allow consultation on the appointment of the army chief,” the president said, adding that there is no harm in discussion on the appointment of the chief of army staff.

