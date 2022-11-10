The Crown Season 5 first episode: Fans celebrate arrival of much-awaited Netflix show

The Crown viewers are celebrating the arrival of the much-awaited season of the show on the streaming giant.



The first episode of The Crown's season 5, released on Wednesday (November 9), drew parallels between the Queen herself and her beloved home out of all her royal residences, the Britannia.

The new season will highlight the cracks that began developing in the royal family from before Princess Diana and Prince Charles' separation.

The Crown returned with a new amazing cast stepping into the shoes of the royal family. It is expected to focus on the demise of the relationship between the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, played by much-acclaimed actors Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki.

Pakistan’s versatile actor Humayun Saeed, essaying the iconic role of British-Pakistani doctor Hasnat (Diana's rumoured love interest), would be seen enthralling fans with his unmatched acting skills in the upcoming episode of the show.

"I think it's very likely that these Netflix films will be taken as a quasi-documentary," says professor Pauline Maclaran of the Centre for the Study of the Modern Monarchy at Royal Holloway, University of London.

The expert added: "We already know that the royals are much less popular with this generation."

Pauline Maclaran thinks that the new series, covering the troubled relationship between Princess Diana and the then Prince Charles, won't generate much more sympathy for the monarchy among the young.

The author went on saying: "They are likely to understand Diana as the victim of Charles' treatment of her."