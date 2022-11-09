Humayun Saeed spends gala time with 'The Crown' co-stars in London

Earlier yesterday, Humayun Saeed attended the premiere night of The Crown season 5 in London, also shared pictures while interacting with the co-actors of the show.
Taking it to his Instagram account, Saeed shared a series of pictures where he could be seen having a friendly interaction with most of the co-stars of The Crown.
The caption on the pictures read: “Indeed a great pleasure to interact with my co-actors and crew at the premiere in London last night. The Crown season 5 now available to stream on Netflix!”
Humayun looked extremely dapper at the premiere as he opted for a black tuxedo along with a plain white shirt.
See pictures:
Humayun Saeed is making Pakistan proud internationally by making his appearance in The Crown season 5 as Diana’s Mr. Wonderful Dr. Hasnat Khan.
The Crown season 5 featuring Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, Jonny Lee Miller and many more will be airing on Netflix on the 9th of November.
