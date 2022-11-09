Cricketers gush over Pakistan’s landing in T20 World Cup final

Pakistan's cricketing legends are gushing over ‘The Eagles’ after they hunted down ‘The Kiwis’ to reserve a seat in the ICC T20 World Cup final, where they could face either India or England, who cross swords in the second semi-final on Thursday.
Pakistan beat New Zealand in Sydney by 7 wickets on Wednesday to reach the final.
Former skipper Mohammad Hafeez congratulated the team and the fans around the world as he appreciated the opening pair — Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam — for their sensational performance.
Ex-pacer Shoaib Akhtar said he saw amazing scenes at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Former coach Misbah-ul-Haq said: Many, many congratulations to #TeamPakistan and the whole nation on winning the semifinal of #T20WC2022. Best of luck for the final."
Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Salman Butt, Imran Nazir, and other players also expressed their excitement after the surgical win — which meant that Pakistan have now made it to the third T20 World Cup final.
