Ryan Reynolds recalls his 'traumatic' appearance on 'The Masked Singer' in South Korea

Ryan Reynolds reflected on his dreadful experience he had when he appeared on the reality singing competition, The Masked Singer.

The Deadpool star visited the Today show on Monday, November 7, 2022, to promote his upcoming movie, Spirited. The actor, 46, reflected on his experience on filming South Korea's iteration of the hit television reality singing competition series.

While discussing the actor’s role in the movie musical, where he also sings. Host Hoda Kotb brought up South Korea appearance, asking the reason why he went on the show.

“I've been doing this job a long time, and you go on these international tours, and you start saying, 'What's the weirdest show we can go on?'" he began.

“And at the time, this was before The Masked Singer was in the U.S. So they said, 'They have this show called The Masked Singer, which is huge in South Korea.' I said, 'We're doing this show. We have to do that show.’”

"At the time, no westerner had been on that show before, so it was a big surprise when I lost the mask," Reynolds added.

However, Reynolds was not a fan of his time on the show.

“When I was there, I was like, 'Why did I sign up to do this? This is horrible! This is truly horrible! I don't know this song, I don't know how to do this’” Reynolds recalled of his May 2018 visit to the show. "It was traumatic."

"What's crazy is I was in actual hell," he said.

According to People Magazine, Reynolds showed up on King of Masked Singer, as it's known in South Korea, during his overseas press tour to promote Deadpool 2. He was disguised in a unicorn mask and sparkly cape, and sang a rendition of Tomorrow from Annie.

His appearance quickly became a viral hit online, making headlines before the show even debuted.




