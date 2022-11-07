Prince Harry is in dire need of an intervention: ‘Put him out of his misery’

Prince Harry has reportedly started to break down and experts warn he is in dire need of an intervention.
These revelations have been made by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton, in his most recent interview with the Mail Online.
He began by telling the outlet, “There comes a moment in every toxic relationship where friends and family of the wronged party must put their own grievances aside to save their loved one from a life of misery.”
“That time has now come for Prince Harry’s relatives,” Mr Wootton added.
Before concluding he also urged the rest of the Firm to let go of grudges because “An intervention should be staged, no matter the limited likelihood of success, to try and protect the troubled Duke and talk to the couple to sort out fact from fiction.”
Eminem spoke on his 2007’s overdose recently at the ‘Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’ induction ceremony
Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir money-grab has become ‘all about hard cash’
Nick Carter is mourning the loss of his baby brother, Aaron Carter, after he passed away in his California home on...
Selena Gomez’s kidney doner BFF Francia Raisa unfollows and cuts ties after apparent snub
Jeunet helmed 'Alien: Resurrection' which was written by Whedon, who called it 'unwatchable'
In a Rolling Stone interview, Selena shared 'My only friend in the industry really is Taylor '