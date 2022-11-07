Prince Harry is in dire need of an intervention: ‘Put him out of his misery’

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly started to break down and experts warn he is in dire need of an intervention.



These revelations have been made by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton, in his most recent interview with the Mail Online.

He began by telling the outlet, “There comes a moment in every toxic relationship where friends and family of the wronged party must put their own grievances aside to save their loved one from a life of misery.”



“That time has now come for Prince Harry’s relatives,” Mr Wootton added.

Before concluding he also urged the rest of the Firm to let go of grudges because “An intervention should be staged, no matter the limited likelihood of success, to try and protect the troubled Duke and talk to the couple to sort out fact from fiction.”