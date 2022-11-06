Yash ‘hopeful’ for future of South Indian Cinema

Yash revealed that regional films were sold at minimum prices

Regional cinema has always been a subject of fun among the masses, but seems like better times are approaching.

Yash, an aspiring and inspiring actor, revealed that regional films were sold at minimum prices and that made them a bone of bullying. People used to question the form of action shown in these films where everything was apparently ‘flying’.

He in an interview with Times of India revealed that audiences took a lot of time in getting familiar with the form of art used in these films. He openly gave credit to director SS Rajamouli for not giving up and giving his best to make sure that it revives properly. Now, people have started accepting and enjoying the dubbed regional films. He further said he’s hopeful for the future of South Indian Cinema.

Recently, Rishab Shetty’s Kannada movie Kantara has won hearts. It has done exceptionally well at the box office.