Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Mili' fails to attract audience to cinemas

'Mili' released at the box office on November 4

Janhvi Kapoor’s film Mili fails to attract audience to the cinemas, collects less money on Day 2 of its release.

Janhvi’s starrer film was released on November 4 and clashed with Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot and Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha’s Double XL. All the three films are not working well in the theatres.



As per the trade reports, Mili earned around INR 45-46 lakh on Day 1. Whereas on Day 2, only 0.60 crore was added to the collection. Therefore, the overall box office collection of Mili now stands at INR 1.10 crore.

The film is a Hindi remake of a Malayalam film named Helen. Anna Ben played the titular role in the original movie and received the Kerala State Film Award for her act.

Mili featuring; Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in lead roles is a survival thriller film directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor. Xavier also directed Helen for which he received the National Film Award in the category of Best Debut Director, reports IndiaToday.