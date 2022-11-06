LIVE updates: PTI supporters await future course of action after pause in long march

PTI supporters pictured during a protest in Gujrat against the assassination attempt on PTI Imran Khan. — Instagram

The PTI supporters await the next plan of action as the party is set to announce next phase of march after a day's pause following PTI Chairman Imran Khan's injury in an attempt on his life during the anti-government protest march he has been leading towards Islamabad.

The protests across Pakistan, staged by PTI supporters, ended on Saturday night after the workers staged sit-ins for hours as Khan recovers from the injuries.

Khan has put a pause on his party's much-touted long march which was supposed to culminate in Islamabad on November 11 till he regains his health but has urged his supporters to continue protesting against three people whom he accuses of plotting the assassination plan against him.

A large number of PTI supporters took to the streets to lodge their protest against the assassination attempt, with clashes between the PTI workers and the police in various cities which led police to use tear gas to disperse the protesters.

November 6, Sunday

10:00am — Ex-PML-N district vice chair arrested for threatening Imran Khan: Elahi

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said that former vice chairman for District Hafizabad, Rai Qamar has been arrested and booked in a case for making "serious threats" against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

9:00am — 'Binaries of hate, defamations, scandal' dominating news cycle: Senator Sherry Rehman



