Hrithik Roshan's GF Saba Azad thank him for making her birthday special

Saba Azad pens down a thank you note for boyfriend Hrithik Roshan for making her feel special on her birthday.
Taking it to her Instagram, Saba shared a reel which had some pictures and some short videos of the two spending quality time on her special day.
Azad wrote a detailed note thanking Roshan. The post read: “Don’t get me wrong, I love me a good party, so long as I can get a day to do this first. For me my birthday is a microcosm of what I would want my days on earth to be like- a good day is one in which I spend some time learning something new, in which I move my body, take time to nourish my mind, good food always features heavily on such a day and of course spend time with those I love.”
“Thank you Ro for beautifully putting together my strange fruit of a plan. And thank you all of you who reached out with love kind words and flowers- my house looks like a garden in spring and my heart is full, concluded Saba.”
Check out the reel:
As per PinkVilla, Sussanne Khan also commented on the post, wrote: “How amazing god bless u both saboo.”
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is all set to feature in film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.
