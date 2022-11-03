Ben Affleck is not '100% happy' with Jennifer Lopez: Here's Why

Ben Affleck is reportedly not content with his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.
A source close to the couple reveals that Affleck is not '100% happy' only a few months after his wedding to the singer.
The insider tells Heat World: "Everyone, including Ben, knew what was involved in marrying Jennifer, but it's hard to believe he's 100 per cent happy when he looks so uncomfortable and lost. He became JLo's puppet, just like everyone else before him," they say.
"Matt Damon and his brother Casey have been shaking their heads, hoping he'll pull through. The poor guy looks like he's about to burst into tears at any moment," the source reveals. "Ben hasn't complained to Jen, probably because he knows that if he starts asking for space, she won't take it very well."
Affleck and JLo tied the knot in Los Vegas this August.
The first season of the show debuted on Netflix on August 5, 2022, and it remained in the streamer’s global Top 10...
The trailer of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is released, unleashing a new side of Pandora
The movie debuted on Netflix on September 11, 2022, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain
Julie Powell's fans think she died of coronavirus
King Charles stands firm as Rishi Sunak performs U-turn on COP27
Matthew Perry talks about his favourite 'Friends' episode