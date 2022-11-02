Suryakumar Yadav replaces Mohammad Rizwan as top T20I batter

Suryakumar Yadav (left), Muhammad Rizwan (right).— AFP

India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav has dethroned Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan to become the top T20I batter in the latest rankings of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Yadav's incredible half-centuries and one exceptional century in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup helped him climb to the top.

His remarkable performance, especially the back-to-back fifties against South Africa and the Netherlands, caused Rizwan to slide down the list to the second position.

The 32-year-old star has managed to hit a total of eight half-centuries in the tournament till now.

The third-best batter on the list is New Zealand's Devon Conway followed by Pakistan's Babar Azam and South Africa's Aiden Markam.

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw and New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips, who shined bright during the tournament with Rossouw's century against Bangladesh and Phillips' century against Sri Lanka, were also seen in the top 10 batters.

Afghanistan's spinner Rashid Khan holds the rank of the top T20I bowler followed by Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga who is close to claiming the top position.

In the list of top T20I all-rounders, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan remains at the top with Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi in second place.