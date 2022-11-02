Princess Charlene marks Halloween with twins a year after life-threatening illness

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared photos of her Halloween celebration with her twins Jacques and Gabriella

Princess Charlene of Monaco, who made headlines last year with her mystery, life-threatening illness, celebrated Halloween with her twins this year in a heartwarming display of family life, reported Express UK.

The wife of Monaco’s Prince Albert took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, dressed up for and enjoying Halloween with their mother, who had been forced away from the principality earlier while recovering from a serious ENT infection.

In a post titled, “Happy Halloween,” Princess Charlene posted a photo of Jacques and Gabriella in their Halloween costumes; the young prince can be seen dressed as a suave yet scary vampire while the princess is dressed as a pumpkin for the spooky holiday.

The post comes days after Princess Charlene took to her social media to share a photo of Jacques and Gabriella smiling at the camera in what seemed to be new school pictures. She captioned the photo, “Growing so fast.”



Prince Albert and Princess Charlene welcomed their twins in 2014, after tying the knot in July, 2011.