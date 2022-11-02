Kylie Jenner on Internet hate: 'It's hard to swallow'

Kylie Jenner opened up about the amount of hate she received online, as per US Weekly.

The 25-year-old said, “I think that I have probably the toughest skin on the planet because millions of people have said things about me, decided who I am that’s not even me. It’s hard to just swallow that. My friends and my family know who I am, so that’s really all that matters.”

The cosmetic mogul, who has a 4-year-old daughter Stormi and an 8-month-old son, revealed that her “priorities” changed when her family grew.



“I really have real-life s—t to do now. I think before when I was on social media, I would dedicate my whole life to that,” she recalled. “I would wake up. I would Snapchat my breakfast. I just can’t do that anymore.”

Further, The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star took a break from social media after her first child.



“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” the California native wrote via Instagram in February 2018 alongside a lengthy video documenting her pregnancy. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.

She went on, “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”