Kylie Jenner not letting Travis Scott cheating allegations affect her relationship 

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not letting model Rojean Kar's scathing cheating allegations about the rapper affect their romance.
An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the Kylie Cosmetics owner is “staying strong” after Kar accused her beau of infidelity while standing by him throughout amid the ongoing issues.
“There are a lot of people trying to tear them apart, but they know the truth about their relationship and are confident in what they have,” the source said.
The Love Galore hitmaker is “100 percent” present for the family as the insider stated that he “is by Kylie and the kids’ side whenever he’s not working.”
“Kylie is always looking out for her kids’ best interest and wouldn’t let something like cheating allegations affect her life in a big way.”
Earlier this month, Kar took to Instagram to accuse Scott of cheating and lying which the rapper later denied in a social media post of his own.
The source shared that the claims from the model and other women about Scott being unfaithful are “always shocking” but they don’t bother the couple.
“He was fast to deny the rumor because he has nothing to hide. There’s always a false narrative being spread about him and he will continue to deny,” the source shared.
