Kanye West Instagram gets locked again after 'Jewish' post

Kanye West has been restricted from Instagram yet again.
The 45-year-old rapper is in trouble for his remarks on 'Jewish business people' only four days after returning to the platform.
Earlier, Ye was restricted on the platform over his anti-semitic remarks.
Meta spokesperson reveals the ban comes after the rapper's unspecified post violating the platform’s standards.
The rep added that the platform has the authority enhance restrictions including limiting a user’s ability to post, comment or send direct messages over multiple violations.
