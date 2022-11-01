Kanye West Instagram gets locked again after 'Jewish' post

Kanye West has been restricted from Instagram yet again.

The 45-year-old rapper is in trouble for his remarks on 'Jewish business people' only four days after returning to the platform.

Earlier, Ye was restricted on the platform over his anti-semitic remarks.

Meta spokesperson reveals the ban comes after the rapper's unspecified post violating the platform’s standards.

The rep added that the platform has the authority enhance restrictions including limiting a user’s ability to post, comment or send direct messages over multiple violations.