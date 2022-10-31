‘The Crown’ season 5: Netflix gives rare glimpse of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth

File footage

Netflix has teased a new sneak peek of the much-anticipated season five of The Crown.

The latest clip, shared today (Oct. 31) on the Twitter account of the streaming channel features an exclusive glimpse of actress Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth.

The upcoming season the royal drama series covers the period from 1991 to 1997, when Queen Elizabeth was in her late 60s.

The clip opens to Her Majesty sitting in Balmoral Castle and reflecting on her 40 years on the throne ahead of the occasion of her Ruby Jubilee in 1992.

The teaser then features flashback cameos of the three versions of the Queen from throughout the series including Claire Foy, who played the Queen in her early years in series one and two, and Olivia Coleman, who continued Her Majesty’s role for series three and four.

The sneak peek also recalls the Queen at her father King George VI and Winston Churchill's funeral, and then picking up ashes from the Fire of Windsor Castle of 1992.

In the clip, Staunton, 66, can be heard delivering a speech, saying, “The anniversary of any occasion is the time to reflect.”

The clip concludes with the Queen saying, “Constancy, stability, duty.”

The Crown's official Twitter account shared the clip with the caption, “The essence of The Crown. Imelda Staunton leads in the new season, arriving 9th November.”