Manoj Bajpayee calls 'Gali Guleiyan' most challenging film for him

Manoj Bajpayee has shared information about his flick Gali Guleiyan on Instagram. According to Hindustan Times, he claimed that his character in the movie was the most difficult one he had ever played.
Manoj shared a poster of the film on Instagram and wrote in the caption that he had to stop shooting for the film as he was on the verge of losing his mental stability.
Manoj wrote in the caption, "Out now. I was on the verge of losing my mental stability while preparing for this role, so much so that I had to stop shooting. Gali Guleiyan, one of the most challenging and rewarding roles I have ever played, is finally Out on Amazon Prime.”
He further wrote, "I can't tell you how thrilled and excited I am to share this with all of you, and I hope you will also love this film."
Gali Guleiyan is written, directed, and produced by Dipesh Jain and stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.
Pete Davidson still has hopes of reconciliation with Kim Kardashian after breakup, says source
Stephen Colbert shares Kanye West’s no-entry at his show
Misuzulu Zulu ascended the throne once held by his late father, Goodwill Zwelithini, who died in March 2021 after a...
Queen Consort Camilla recently flew off to India for a health retreat
Jennifer Lopez reportedly making Ben Affleck's life miserable after marriage
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been married for 13 long-year