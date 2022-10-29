Manoj Bajpayee calls 'Gali Guleiyan' most challenging film for him

Manoj Bajpayee has shared information about his flick Gali Guleiyan on Instagram. According to Hindustan Times, he claimed that his character in the movie was the most difficult one he had ever played.



Manoj shared a poster of the film on Instagram and wrote in the caption that he had to stop shooting for the film as he was on the verge of losing his mental stability.

Manoj wrote in the caption, "Out now. I was on the verge of losing my mental stability while preparing for this role, so much so that I had to stop shooting. Gali Guleiyan, one of the most challenging and rewarding roles I have ever played, is finally Out on Amazon Prime.”

He further wrote, "I can't tell you how thrilled and excited I am to share this with all of you, and I hope you will also love this film."

Gali Guleiyan is written, directed, and produced by Dipesh Jain and stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

