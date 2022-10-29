 
close
Saturday October 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Meghan Markle has received invitation to King Charles coronation?

Meghan Markle has received invitation to King Charles coronation?

By Web Desk
October 29, 2022
Meghan Markle has received invitation to King Charles coronation?

Meghan Markle has reportedly updated her IMBD page with her "attendance as herself to King Charles coronation.

This was claimed by body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas, who often comments on matters related to the British royal family.

Meghan Markle has received invitation to King Charles coronation?

Royal fans have expressed doubt that she will be in attendance after Prince Harry's memoir is released.

Harry's memoir titled Spare would be released in January next year.