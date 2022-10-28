Netflix upcoming film 'The Pale Blue Eye' trailer's out now, cast list, release date

Netflix has shared the trailer of The Pale Blue Eye, the horror-thriller movie will be premiering in theatres on December 23, 2022, while, it will release on the streaming giant on January 6, 2023.

The Pale Blue Eye is a suspenseful movie, based on a novel of the same name. The story takes place at a military academy in 1830, when a young cadet’s body is found swinging from a rope which makes it look like a suicide.

But the next morning, it was discovered that someone has stolen the heart from the dead body, this leads to the arrival of a detective Augustus Landor in hopes of solving the case.

Cast List:

Christian Bale

Harry Melling

Gillian Anderson

Lucy Boynton

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Toby Jones

Harry Lawtey

Simon McBurney

Hadley Robinson

Timothy Spall

The teaser opens on a group of military men in uniforms marching through a snow covered forest. Soon, one of them stumbles upon a dead body.

Watch the Trailer



