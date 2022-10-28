 
Friday October 28, 2022
Netflix upcoming film 'The Pale Blue Eye' trailer's out now, cast list, release date

Netflix dropped trailer for upcoming movie 'The Pale Blue Eye' Christian Bale plays local detective

By Web Desk
October 28, 2022
Netflix upcoming film 'The Pale Blue Eye' trailer's out now, cast list, release date

Netflix has shared the  trailer of The Pale Blue Eye, the horror-thriller movie will be premiering in theatres on December 23, 2022, while, it will release on the streaming giant on January 6, 2023.

The Pale Blue Eye is a suspenseful movie, based on a novel of the same name. The story takes place at a military academy in 1830, when a young cadet’s body is found swinging from a rope which makes it look like a suicide.

But the next morning, it was discovered that someone has stolen the heart from the dead body, this leads to the arrival of a detective Augustus Landor in hopes of solving the case.

Cast List:

  • Christian Bale
  • Harry Melling
  • Gillian Anderson
  • Lucy Boynton
  • Charlotte Gainsbourg
  • Toby Jones
  • Harry Lawtey
  • Simon McBurney
  • Hadley Robinson
  • Timothy Spall

The teaser opens on a group of military men in uniforms marching through a snow covered forest. Soon, one of them stumbles upon a dead body.

Watch the Trailer