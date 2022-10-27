Adele admires Taylor Swift’s music, calls her ‘greatest songwriter of this generation’

Adele recently gushed about Taylor Swift as she described her the “greatest songwriter” of this generation.



According to Independent, the Hello hit-maker revealed her adulation for her fellow singer and friend during Happy Hour with Adele, a fan event for the music video premiere of her latest track I Drink Wine on Wednesday.

Adele confessed that she’s “enjoyed Swift’s albums during the pandemic” and shared that the Anti-Hero hit-maker often made her music “fun for fans”.

“I loved the two released in Covid very, very much,” said the singer.

Adele continued, “I think she’s fun, as well. She makes a release fun.”

During the event, the 34-year-old was questioned by a fan if she had listened Swift’s latest album Midnight released last Friday.

To this, the songstress responded, “I haven’t. But the only reason I haven’t listened is ‘cause I’ve been in rehearsals for like 12 hours a day.”

However, she added, “I think Taylor’s one of the greatest songwriters of our generation so I’ll definitely give it a listen.”

Adele also showed her support for other musicians including Britney Spears and Nicki Minaj at the event.

“I think Britney Spears is one of the most talented musicians I have seen in the last 25 years. I can’t wait for new music from her,” she remarked.