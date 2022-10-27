BLACKPINK Lisa fastest to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify

BLACKPINK Lisa has hit 1 billion streams on the music giant Spotify , this makes her the fastest K-Pop idol to reach the milestone.

On October 26, the music streaming platform shared an update that the South Korean band's Lisa has officially surpassed a whopping one billion stream on Spotify.

By this, the LALISA singer, 25, has become the fastest pop idol in the history of Korean music to reach the highest streaming mark on the platform.

Lisa debuted as a solo artist on September 10, 2021, it took her 411 days to set the record on the music giant.

The singer has only three songs across all credits, LALISA, MONEY, and SG, which is a collaborative single of DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lisa.