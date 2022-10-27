BLACKPINK Lisa fastest to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify 

BLACKPINK Lisa has hit 1 billion streams on the music giant Spotify , this makes her the fastest K-Pop idol to reach the milestone.
On October 26, the music streaming platform shared an update that the South Korean band's Lisa has officially surpassed a whopping one billion stream on Spotify.
By this, the LALISA singer, 25, has become the fastest pop idol in the history of Korean music to reach the highest streaming mark on the platform.
Lisa debuted as a solo artist on September 10, 2021, it took her 411 days to set the record on the music giant.
The singer has only three songs across all credits, LALISA, MONEY, and SG, which is a collaborative single of DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lisa.
Selena Gomez meets her childhood pal in forthcoming documentary My Mind and Me
Coldplay posed for a photo with BTS Jin, during rehearsals of 'The Astronaut' performance
Meghan Markle doesn’t let the ‘negativity’ get to her
Adele to begin her Las Vegas residency in November 2022 after postponing it at last moment in January
Prince Harry has ‘utterly ruined’ King Charles’ memoir with coronation plans
Pete Davidson called him 'Aladdin' in the note he sent to Kim Kardashian ahead of 'The Kardashians'