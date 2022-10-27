Netflix will not renew ‘The Sinner’ for a fifth season, here’s why

Netflix dropped the fourth season for The Sinner on October 13 and fans began speculating whether the show will be renewed for another one.

Originally created for USA Network, American police procedural anthology television series is titled after Petra Hammesfahr’s 1999 novel, which inspired the first season.

Bill Pullman portrayed the role of a police investigator who examines crimes committed by unusual suspects and tries to figure out why they did it. With the exception of Jessica Hecht, who had a major part in both the third and fourth seasons, only Pullman was featured in every season, with the rest of the cast changing for each season’s tale.

Sadly, the tortured Detective Harry Ambrose solved his last case, hence the show will not be renewed, per Digital Spy.

The Sinner was initially intended to be a one-season miniseries, but due to great reviews and ratings, it was stretched into an anthology, with each new season recalling the story of a new case for Harry Ambrose to solve.

Series creator Derek Simonds confirmed the news in a statement to TVLine, “It's been a huge pleasure and a privilege to be able to tell the kind of stories we have on The Sinner these past four seasons.”

"[Universal Content Productions] and USA have been ideal partners and continually supportive of our creative goals, and I'm so pleased to complete Harry Ambrose's dramatic series-long arc as we intended in this final season,” he shared. “A huge thank you to my partner-in-crime, Bill Pullman, and to the talented actors, writers, directors, and crew who gave their all to help realise this show. It's been an incredible journey."