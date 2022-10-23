‘Freaking beauty’: Anushka Sharma excited after Virat Kohli’s stunning show

India’s star batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. — AFP/file

Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actor and wife of Virat Kohli, Sunday penned a heartwarming note for her husband over his match-winning performance against arch-rival Pakistan in the opening match of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Taking to her Instagram account, Sharma shared a number of pictures from the Pakistan-India match and wrote: “You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in people's lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali!”





Paying rich tribute to her husband for his spectacular performance in the high-octane match against Pakistan, she called him a “wonderful man”.

“Your grit, determination and belief is mind-boggling!” she added.

Anushka termed the high-voltage clash as the “best match” of her life.

“Although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!” she added.