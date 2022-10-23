Harry, Meghan will follow ‘us against the world’ approach if they return to UK

Meghan Markle has been making waves ever since her bombshell interview with Variety magazine made to the public in which she paid a touching tribute to the Queen.

The Duchess’ statements left fans wondering if she and Prince Harry have been planning to return to the UK. Speaking to Daily Star, relationship coach Christina Maxion agreed that King Charles could invite them to his upcoming coronation.

However, the expert added that the couple will end up igniting a feud with The Firm while dashing the hopes of the Sussexes’ permanent return.

She said: “Harry's return could cause a lot of turmoil in the family, but his bond with Meghan could strengthen in a possible 'us against the world' fashion, which always leads to more exclusion and battle."

Christina added that the couple’s future in the UK largely depends on the content of Harry’s memoir.

She noted that there will be certain ”rules” for the couple's return, stating: “Negotiations and compromises are inevitable. I have never seen Meghan as much of an Anglophile, and her experience so far has not been positive, let's be honest.”