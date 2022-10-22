T20 World Cup: How much will ICC's loss be if Pak vs India match gets cancelled?

India skipper Rohit Sharma and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stand face-to-face during a cricket match. — ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will face a huge loss if the Pakistan vs India blockbuster at the T20 World Cup gets cancelled due to heavy rain in Melbourne on Sunday.



Parts of Australia are facing a third straight La Nina weather event with a wetter-than-average summer expected, and high chance of showers has been forecast for Sydney and Melbourne through the next week.

There is a possibility that the thriller may be washed out due to the rain forecast in Melbourne.

As per a report by Daily Jang, ICC will have to suffer $7 million loss in case the match has to be called off as the spectators who booked a seat will be given a refund. However, the refund will be made only in case the match lasts not more than 10 overs.



Fans will have to be refunded because there are no reserve days for the group matches stage, the publication reported.

The Pakistan vs India thriller was sold out within half an hour after the sale began.