Princess Beatrice exudes elegance in classy outfit at Confetti premiere 

Princess Beatrice's appearance on the red carpet of the Confetti premiere left onlookers swooning over the royal's elegance.
The 34-year-old princess got together with film director Ann Hu as she reminded critics of Kate Middleton’s famous ‘power’ look.
Setting up fashion goals, the royal chose to wear a long grey coat and pair the outfit with stylish black boots.
The Burberry coat flaunted ruffle detail on the pockets which she carried over a black midi dress.
Adding a casual touch to her overall look, Beatrice left her hair loose, kept a natural make-up look, and avoided heavy jewellery.
The Princess of Wales rocked a similar look when she want to meet Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark in February.
Catherine donned a grey coat, black pumps and carried similar mini box handbag.
Said Cyrus - head of design at Catherine Walker, said that the brand is “for garments that are suitable for the role they are playing and match up to the power they have”.
Meghan Markle told she is not known for her 'softness' in public
Meghan Markle declares she will help actress recreate her role in royal family movie
Emily Ratajkowski talks about feeling variety of emotions after break up
Kate Middleton thinks Camilla doesn't take her royal duties seriously and that she doesn't deserve the role
According to an expert astrologer, King Charles coronation may be cancelled or postponed
Kate Middleton and Prince William to take swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Windsor move