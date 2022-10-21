 
close
Friday October 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Princess Beatrice exudes elegance in classy outfit at Confetti premiere

Princess Beatrice got together with film director Ann Hu at the Confetti premiere

By Web Desk
October 21, 2022
Princess Beatrice exudes elegance in classy outfit at Confetti premiere
Princess Beatrice exudes elegance in classy outfit at Confetti premiere 

Princess Beatrice's appearance on the red carpet of the Confetti premiere left onlookers swooning over the royal's elegance.

The 34-year-old princess got together with film director Ann Hu as she reminded critics of  Kate Middleton’s famous ‘power’ look.

Setting up fashion goals, the royal chose to wear a long grey coat and pair the outfit with stylish black boots.

The Burberry coat flaunted ruffle detail on the pockets which she carried over a black midi dress.

Adding a casual touch to her overall look, Beatrice left her hair loose, kept a natural make-up look, and avoided heavy jewellery.

Princess Beatrice exudes elegance in classy outfit at Confetti premiere

The Princess of Wales rocked a similar look when she want to meet Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark in February.

Catherine donned a grey coat, black pumps and carried similar mini box handbag.

Said Cyrus - head of design at Catherine Walker, said that the brand is “for garments that are suitable for the role they are playing and match up to the power they have”.