Here’s why Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan keep fighting

File Footage

The real reason Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle never see eye to eye has finally been explained.



This comes a few months after the TV host was made to quit his position on Good Morning Britain after making a few sordid comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

It all began when Piers initially got together with Meghan Markle, who he followed on Twitter, long before her meeting with Prince Harry.

At the time Meghan allegedly dropped a direct message saying she was a big fan of his, according to claims by The Sun.

They messaged back-and-forth from that point on, till Meghan was slated to visit the UK for a chance to see Serena Williams at Wimbledon.

Piers later weighed in on the bond he had formed with Meghan Markle and was quoted saying, “We had two hours in the pub, she had a couple of dirty martinis and pints - we got on brilliantly.”

“Then I put her in a cab, and it turns out it was the cab that took her to a party where she met Prince Harry.”

“The next night they had a solo dinner and that was the last I ever heard from Meghan Markle. I never heard from her again - Meghan Markle ghosted me."

He even went on to emphasize how Meghan Markle "ditched like a sack of spuds!" by the end.