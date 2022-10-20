Jada Pinkett Smith recalls ‘crossing line’ with Will Smith’s ex over son’s behaviour

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently admitted how she “crossed the line” with Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino during initial days of their relationship.



According to Daily Mail, Jada spoke about this incident on Red Table Talk show where Sheree was invited as a guest.

The two now pals recalled how Sheree and Will’s son Trey’s behaviour led to an argument.

“'I can remember some times that I really crossed the line. There was one time Trey had a play date and he misbehaved. I was like, "Uh uh, we gotta sit down, we gotta talk about this, Trey can't be behaving this way,’” said Jada.

Sheree responded, “'Let me give you my version. I literally walked in the house just to drop him off and as soon as I walked in, Jada was like, "We gotta talk about his behaviour!”

Jada revealed that it “was a lot of intertwining and got really kind of messy”, however, Sheree called her behaviour “out of line”.

While appreciating Jada’s relation with her son, Sheree remarked, “My only requirement was that you treated my son well. You did that and your heart was always right toward him, wanting the best for him.”

Jada said in the end that despite Sheree and Will’s divorce, she would always be a part of their family.