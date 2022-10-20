Meghan Markle told to ‘get a grip’ after complaining in latest interview

file footage

Meghan Markle has been asked to ‘get a grip’ and ‘stop complaining’ about her life by an American commentator, after the Duchess of Sussex shared how she disliked being a ‘briefcase girl’ on Deal or No Deal before landing a role in Suits.



The latest episode of Meghan’s Spotify podcast, Archetypes, featured the Duchess in conversation with Paris Hilton to try and ‘decode’ the word ‘bimbo’; she told listeners how she was reduced to a ‘bimbo’ on the popular game show all the way back in 2006.

Talking about Meghan’s comments on Talk TV, American columnist Kat Timpf said: “All of her millions and millions of dollars and all the prestige that she has and yet all this person can do is constantly complain.”

“I don't think I've ever heard her say something positive. It's always a sob story, it's very intense. She's never just a little sad. Everything is the worst thing, the worst life. She has to get a grip,” Kat added.

Her comments were echoed by former British MP Louise Mensch, who said: “I'll tell you the way that Meghan and Harry could win over the British public. Give up your titles, all of your titles and become Mr and Mrs Mountbatten-Windsor and we will respect you.”