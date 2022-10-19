Karan Johar gets nostalgic as 'Student of the Year' completes 10 years

'Student of the Year' marked the acting debut of Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan

Karan Johar’s directorial film Student of the Year completes its 10 years and so the director gets nostalgic on this special occasion.

The filmmaker, taking it to his Instagram account, posted a series of pictures with the main lead actors of the film: Siddharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

The caption on the post read: “Down the years with my students of every year! So proud of their cinema journey! It’s no Raaz(I) that they have mastered the ABCD of their craft and emerged as Shershaahs of goodness and talent! Love you! #10yearsofsoty.”

Designer Manish Malhotra commented on the post, wrote: “10 years to a very special film and some very special careers.”



As per Etimes, Karan also shared a reel from the making of the film, where he also confessed that the film initially started as a holiday film.

Moreover, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director also shared a post for Boman Irani’’s son Kayoze Irani. He wrote: “10 years to you as an actor!!!! And this year you begin your feature directorial journey…. So so so proud of you! Love you…”



Student of the Year was released back in 2012 and was the debut film of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra.