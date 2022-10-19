Olivia Wilde dating Harry Styles to 'look good' and 'relevant', says nanny

Olivia Wilde has ulterior motives of dating Harry Styles, says her nanny.

The director has always craved attention, something she could not get during her relationship with Jason Sudeikis.

“She didn’t think Jason made her look that good I guess. Even now with Harry, I really believe she’s feeding off his fame to be relevant,” the anonymous nanny told Daily Mail on Tuesday.

“She wasn’t really that great as an actress or director. Jason called her mediocre. It’s kind of like, OK, now she’s in the spotlight and Jason always said she wanted the spotlight.”

The nanny further alleged that “now [Wilde] gets the spotlight because of Harry’s fame."

Harry and Olivia began dating in 2021.