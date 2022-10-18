Prince Harry practices boxing to tame 'urge to punch someone'

Prince Harry is fond of boxing and martial arts, just like his wife Meghan Markle.



Jorge Blanco shared how he trained the Duchess of Sussex while she was shooting for Suits in Toronto.

"We did a little bit of martial arts, a little boxing, and sometimes kickboxing”.

The trainer added: “I never really thought she could end up being a princess! I had a great time training with her because she’s super nice and speaks Spanish, with an Argentine accent.”

Meanwhile, Meghan's fitness trailer revealed: “Meghan Markle's fitness definitely takes priority; she’s very focused on her health. When she gets to the gym, there’s no real complaining.”

On an occasion, Prince Harry also discussed he took refuge in boxing to fight mental health issues.

He said on Bryony Gordon’s Mad World podcast: “Everyone was saying boxing is good for you and it's a really good way of letting out aggression. And that really saved me because I was on the verge of punching someone, so being able to punch someone who had pads was certainly easier.”