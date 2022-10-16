Victoria Beckham dances to ‘In the Groove’ by Madonna with her make-up team

File footage

Victoria Beckham performed an impromptu singing session right from her make-up room and fans cannot stop drooling over it.

The fashion mogul took to her Instagram handle over the weekend and shared a groovy glimpse of herself getting ready for the evening in New York City.

The former Spice Girl alum was surrounded by her glam team as they prepped her hair and makeup, while she enjoyed listening to Madonna's hit number In the Groove.

She captioned the high-energy performance video, “This is how we do glam! kisses NYC! Happy Weekend”

In the video, Victoria was seen clad in a white dressing gown. She was sitting in front of a mirror and filming the make-up team getting her ready as she’s flaunting her dance moves while singing along to the 1985 blockbuster hit.

Fans flooded the comments section with praises for Victoria. One internet user wrote, “Go back to singing”, while another noted, “Your spice is on point.”