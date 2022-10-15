Nancy Shevell spotted on romantic stroll with husband Paul McCartney

Nancy Shevell was spotted taking a stroll with her husband Paul McCartney in London last Tuesday.



The businesswoman, 62, kept things casual in a £450 'Get Back' sweatshirt emblazoned with images of The Beatles performing, including the late John Lennon.

Meanwhile, her partner, 80, looked dapper in a navy zip-up hoodie and a white T-shirt which he teamed up with grey joggers and a pair of brown leather sandals.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Her choice of outfit was designed by her 51-year-old stepdaughter Stella and the images on it come from the Fab Four's 1968 performance on The David Frost Show, which was filmed in Twickenham, South-West London.

It comes after Paul supported his daughter Stella McCartney at her Paris Fashion Week runway show on Monday.

In an interview last month Stella revealed she gave her father Paul her own vegan skincare range for his 80th birthday.

She admitted that the Beatles star can be very hard to buy for, telling The Telegraph: 'He'll love it, he positively mourned the passing of my first skincare line.'



