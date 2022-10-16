Leonardo Di Caprio may testify in Pras Michel's money laundering trial: Report

Leonardo Di Caprio is one of 72 witnesses prepped in the money laundering case against Fugees member Pras Michel.

According to Politico, a wide-ranging witness list is ready by the Feds for the trial, in which the accused, Michel, is slapped with conspiracy charges and falsifying records in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad or IMDB scandal.

The Oscar-winner 2013's film The Wolf of Wall Street, directed by Martin Scorsese, was alleged to some extent bankrolled by money fraudulently obtained from 1MDB.

Earlier, the Revenant star delivered testimony in secret to a Washington, D.C grand jury about his alleged participation in the scandal in 2019.

Further, authorities claimed that the accused, Michel, transferred considerable funds from Low into the Barack Obama presidential campaign of 2012.

However, in 2019, Michel pleaded to the charges against him as not guilty. Still, the Feds slapped more charges in 2021 after it was allegedly revealed that the accused was pressuring the Trump administration through back-channel campaign to drop the charges into 1MDB.