Domestic worker arrested for ‘raping’ six-year-old girl in DHA

Police on Friday arrested a domestic worker over rape of a minor girl in Defence Housing Authority.

The incident took place at a house in DHA Phase VII within the limits of the Darakhshan police station where a domestic worker allegedly raped a six-year-old girl. Quoting initial investigations, police said the victim’s parents had gone outside the house for some work when the domestic worker employed at the house raped the girl and escaped.

The parents immediately informed police after they returned home and found their daughter unconscious. Police registered a case and arrested the suspect identified as Kashif, son of Abdur Raheem. Police said the girl was sent to a hospital and they were waiting for her medical report.

Robber killed

A suspected criminal was killed and his companion arrested during an exchange of fire with police in Orangi Town on Friday. According to the Orangi Town police, two robbers entered a house and held the family hostage at gunpoint. The house owner offered resistance and tried to catch one of the robbers.

SHO Waqar Ahmed said the police received information about the robbery, after which a motorcycle police squad reached the property. One of the robbers opened fire on the police upon seeing them, injuring a cop.

In retaliation, the police fired back and killed one of the robbers on the spot while his companion was arrested in an injured state. Two pistols and a motorcycle were seized from their possession.

The casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased was identified as Ghulam Abbas and the injured as Shakeel Qureshi. The police said Qureshi had also been arrested in the past, while the criminal record of the killed robber was being gathered.