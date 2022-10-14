Illegal funds case: Shehzad Akbar’s personal appearance must, NAB informs IHC

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that it wanted personal appearance of PTI leader Shahzad Akbar in an inquiry concerning the illegal transfer of funds from the UK and opposed his appearance through video link.

The bureau submitted comments to the high court in a plea seeking the appearance of Shahzad Akbar in a NAB inquiry through the video link. A division bench — comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Tahir — heard the case. A NAB representative informed the court that physical appearance of the accused was necessary in criminal cases. He said Shehzad Akbar’s attendance was necessary, as they couldn’t record his statement through the video link. The assistant attorney general prayed the court to grant some time, as the comments of law ministry were still awaited. At this, the court adjourned the hearing of the case for one week.