Lebanon approves sea border deal with Israel: president

BEIRUT: Lebanon approved a US-brokered maritime border deal with Israel on Thursday, President Michel Aoun announced, unlocking significant offshore gas production for the eastern Mediterranean neighbours.

It comes after Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday said the agreement would make conflict with Lebanon´s Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah less likely. “I announce the approval by Lebanon of the final version prepared by the American mediator to delineate the southern maritime border,” the Lebanese president said in a televised speech. Aoun described the deal as an “historic achievement”, adding Lebanon was “able to recover a disputed area of 860 square kilometres”.