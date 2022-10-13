Digitized centres?

Banks and NADRA and FBR offices have setups for system-generated receipts where print copies of tokens are provided to customers. But National Savings centres, which proudly claim to have transformed their operation to automation, do not provide system-generated receipts to their customers even if they deposit millions or billions of rupees in their savings or pension accounts.

Officials provide a handwritten receipt with an excuse that the IT system is yet to be upgraded. The National Savings management should take steps to update the system. SMS alerts regarding deposits and withdrawals should also be sent to customers so that they have the evidence of transactions done.

Javed Anwaar

Karachi