Acquiring cars from Toshakhana: PTI moves reference against Zardari in NA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday submitted a reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari with the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, demanding disqualification of the PPP co-chairman from the National Assembly, accusing him of acquiring vehicles from the Toshakhana in violation of law.

PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari and Iftikhar Durrani submitted the disqualification reference against Zardari in the National Assembly Secretariat. On October 4, the PTI had also submitted the Toshakhana reference against former prime minister Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani in the Senate.

The PTI in the reference said that there are evidences of Zardari’s deviation from law as he took three vehicles from the Toshakhana, adding that he was not eligible to take vehicles from the Toshakhana as president.

The reference stated that Zardari served as President of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013, and during his tenure he retained gifted bullet-proof vehicles from Toshakhana after ex-prime minister Gilani illegally relaxed the Toshakhana rules. The reference stated that Toshakhana was transferred to the Cabinet Division in 1970, and the division first framed the Toshakhana procedures under the Government Conduct Rules 1964 and since then they have undergone a number of amendments.

It stated that upon the first amendment of the Toshakhana procedure on March 30, 1978, the-then chief executive initiated a summary wherein he proposed to restrict the retention of vehicles by the recipients of gifts.

The reference stated that the summary was approved by the-then chief executive on February 29, 2000, and the revised procedures were circulated by an ombudsman on March 10, 2000.

The reference quoted the Rule 9 of the Toshakhana Procedures, which stated, “All antiques items and cars shall not be allowed to be purchased by the recipients…Cars shall be given to Central Pool of the Cars of the Cabinet Division.”

Taking to the media after submission of the reference, Zulfi Bukhari said that the reference filed against Asif Zardari was very important. He said Zardari could not retain the vehicles under procedures devised in 1970.

Bukhari said that the former president bought three vehicles from Toshakhana by relaxing the rules, as no one could buy vehicles and antiques under the law. The PTI leader said that Imran Khan had taken all things from Toshakhana as per law.

Iftikhar Durrani said that a mafia government had been imposed on the country. Defending the use of helicopter by former prime minister Imran Khan, Iftikhar Durrani said the PTI chairman will continue to use Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s helicopter whenever needed, adding that it was not illegal.